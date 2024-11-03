Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $313.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

