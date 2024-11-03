Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.84 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

