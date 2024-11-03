Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.