Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys Shares of 495 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $455.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $475.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

