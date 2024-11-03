Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 275.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 295.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 784,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 586,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,302.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after buying an additional 486,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 510,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,170,000 after buying an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 268.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,193,000 after buying an additional 368,645 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,311. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

