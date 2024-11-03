Citigroup Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $70.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE CMG opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

