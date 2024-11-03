Citigroup Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $54.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Wolfe Research started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

ETSY opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. Etsy has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,257.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $240,825 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

