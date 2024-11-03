Civic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $80.60 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Civic has a total market cap of $121.49 million and approximately $80.60 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

