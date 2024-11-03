Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

