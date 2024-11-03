Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 161.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.93.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

