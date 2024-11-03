Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 31,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $252.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

