Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,698 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,708,000 after purchasing an additional 44,181 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $98.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

