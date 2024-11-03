CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.
CLPS Incorporation Price Performance
NASDAQ CLPS opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.70.
About CLPS Incorporation
