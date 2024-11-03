CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ CLPS opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

