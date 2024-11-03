CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29 to $3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.30. 2,807,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

