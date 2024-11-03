Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.28.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $182.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.98 and a 200 day moving average of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,703.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.9% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $116,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

