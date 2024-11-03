Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CHCT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $519.90 million, a PE ratio of -204.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2,055.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $182,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $218,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile



Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

