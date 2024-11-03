Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 3089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Featured Stories

