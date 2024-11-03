Comparing Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Orthofix Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.40) -5.75 Orthofix Medical $771.65 million 0.84 -$151.40 million ($3.19) -5.32

Alpha Tau Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -33.75% -26.78% Orthofix Medical -15.61% -20.68% -13.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.83%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of navigation technologies, including tracked surgical tools, intelligent software, and imaging equipment based on machine-vision and optical innovations. The Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat various orthopedic conditions related to limb reconstruction and deformity correction unrelated to the spine. This segment designs, develops, and markets external and internal fixation orthopedic products that are coupled with enabling digital technologies to serve the complete patient treatment pathway. It sells its products through distributors and sales representatives to hospitals, healthcare organizations, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

