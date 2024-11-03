Compass’ (COMP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $806,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,093,881.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $329,175.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,580,824.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

