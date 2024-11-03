COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. 2,081,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $324.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,779,932.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

