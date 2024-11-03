Compass Point Raises Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $80.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXP

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Boston Properties by 115.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 61.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.