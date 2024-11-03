Compound Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $40.27 or 0.00058689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $354.32 million and $29.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00005736 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,074.07 or 0.37998498 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,798,167 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,798,166.7019439 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.125107 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 531 active market(s) with $22,058,482.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.