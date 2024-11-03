Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $9.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Resources

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $8,060,471.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,949,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,751,033.76. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 60,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 197,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CRK opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.