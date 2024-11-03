Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Lowered by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

