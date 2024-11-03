Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cintas by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $215.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average is $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

