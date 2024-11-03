Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 558.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

