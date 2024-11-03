Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,858,000 after acquiring an additional 694,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 406,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $453.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.45 and a 52-week high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.