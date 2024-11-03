Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 866 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $428.48 and a 52-week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

