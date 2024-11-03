Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $207,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,904,631.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,235.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

