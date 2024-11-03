Conning Inc. Acquires 56,578 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

QCOM stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

