Conning Inc. Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

