Conning Inc. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $877.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $552.01 and a twelve month high of $923.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $892.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $905.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.