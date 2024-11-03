Conning Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Conning Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.