Conning Inc. Sells 8,980 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $149.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.