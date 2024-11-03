CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$64.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.0 million. CoreCard also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE CCRD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.59. 45,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,898. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.39.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoreCard will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

