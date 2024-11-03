Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,871 shares during the period. Sendas Distribuidora makes up approximately 2.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 2.55% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $47,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,256 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

