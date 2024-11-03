Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Global Payments worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 59.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Stephens decreased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.