Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $15.31 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,262 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,827,000 after acquiring an additional 782,588 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $158,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

