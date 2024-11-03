Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $569.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,724 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $136,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.