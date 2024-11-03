Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $877.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $892.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $844.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $552.01 and a 1-year high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $905.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,232. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock worth $11,238,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.