CPI Card Group (PMTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CPI Card Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of PMTS stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.21. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.
Insider Transactions at CPI Card Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PMTS
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Card Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.