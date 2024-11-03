CPI Card Group (PMTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.21. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

In related news, Director Marc Sheinbaum acquired 2,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $262,451.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CPI Card Group news, Director Marc Sheinbaum purchased 2,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $262,451.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sonya Vollmer sold 3,660 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $91,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

