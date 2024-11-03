Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 98 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 811.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.01 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $114.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

