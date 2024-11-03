Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $375,000 Stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.33% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 32,483.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 253,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 253,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Timothy Plan International ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan International ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

