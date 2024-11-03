Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $681,000 Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452,790 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

