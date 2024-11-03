Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 264,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $41.29 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

