Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 264,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $41.29 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.