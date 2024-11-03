Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,844,000 after purchasing an additional 281,252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $244.75 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.29 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

