Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 659 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 271,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.