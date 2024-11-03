Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,534,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $376.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $268.80 and a 1-year high of $388.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

