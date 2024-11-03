Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 713 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 4.66% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFSM. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $4,082,000.
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:AFSM opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $31.59.
About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
