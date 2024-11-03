Creditcoin Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $145.30 million and $45.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000351 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 383,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.